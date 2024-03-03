Quo Vadis





Mar 2, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for February 29, 2024:





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro for February 29:





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





The day will come when many will seek the Lord, but lights will be unlit.





The smoke of the demon will cause blindness in the House of God and the righteous will carry a heavy cross.





Trust in Jesus.





Do not allow anything or anyone to lead you away from the path of truth.





Take ye care of your spiritual life.





Do not throw ye away the Treasures of God that are within you.





Seek strength in Confession and the Eucharist.





Behold the opportune time for your return.





My Jesus is waiting for you with Open Arms.





Whatever happens, do not forget: In God there is no half-truth.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on May 19, 2020:





Dear children, I am your Mother and I love you.





Open your hearts to My Call and I will lead you to My Son Jesus.





Humanity is walking in spiritual blindness because men have turned away from the Creator.





Turn back in repentance, for only thus will you be saved.





I ask you to be defenders of the truth.





The devil will deceive many of the consecrated, and many of My poor children will seek the truth and find it in few places.





Confusion will spread everywhere among the faithful and many will walk like the blind leading the blind.





Bend your knees in prayer.





Whatever happens, remain firm in your faith.





Accept the Gospel of My Jesus and the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church. Onward.





I am with you, although you do not see Me.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





