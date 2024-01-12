Create New Account
Truth & Lies — Big & Small
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
22 views
Published a month ago

They Were Messing With The Wrong Guy

* President Donald Trump is still fighting on 7 years later.

* We know who speaks the truth and who spreads the lies.

* If you lie about the little things, you lie about the big things.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (11 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/QqlGCuvztxk

Keywords
fake newshoaxcover-updeceptioncollusiondeep statepropagandadonald trumpjoe bidenconspiracymanipulationelection interferencebig lienazismwitch huntjill bidendeceitdenialismlawfaredishonestyprojectiongreg kellymendacitypathological lyingcorrupt news

