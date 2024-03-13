⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(13 March 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th Motorised Rifle Brigade near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and repelled one enemy counter-attack near Terni (Donetsk People's Republic).

One AFU attempt to intrude the border territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted in Belgorod and Kursk regions.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 250 Ukrainian troops, seven tanks, three U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured personnel carriers, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 howitzer, two D-20 howitzers, one D-30 howitzer, one Gvozdika and one Nova self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions, as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 56th Motorised Rifle Brigade, 28th, 42nd, 93rd mechanised brigades, 5th, 92th assault brigades, 17th Tank Brigade, and 241st Territorial Defence Brigade near Krasnoye, Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 245 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and one Strela-10 anti-air system.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one UK-made AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, three D-30 howitzers, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one ammunition depot were neutralised.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and repelled 12 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 47th Mechanised Brigade, 3rd, and 78th assault brigades near Novobakhmutovka, Kirovo, Berdichi, Orlovka, and Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of the AFU 23rd, and 24th mechanised brigades near Novgorodskoye, Kirovo, and Leninskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 460 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three command post vehicles, and 17 motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one UK-made AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Msta-B howitzer, and one U.S.-made M119 howitzer were neutralised.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous positions and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 102nd, and 128th territorial defence brigades near Malinovka (Zaporozhye region), Staromayorskoye, and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by units of the AFU 58th Motorised Rifle Brigade was repelled near Novodonetskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 150 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, and two pickup trucks.

▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on units of the AFU 141st Infantry Brigade, 23rd Ukrainian National Guard Brigade, 35th Marines Brigade near Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region), Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk region), Berislav, and Tyaginka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.▫️Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation wiped out two Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopters at a landing pad near Novopavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and one armament and military hardware maintenance workshop near Balakleya (Kharkov region).In addition, the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed at a firing position in Kharkov region, and AFU manpower and hardware was engaged in 129 areas.▫️Air defence units shot down 136 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, six Grad MLRS projectiles, and three French-made HAMMER guided aerial bombs during the day.

📊 In total, 577 airplanes and 269 helicopters, 15,362 unmanned aerial vehicles, 485 air defence missile systems, 15,464 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,238 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,397 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 19,709 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.