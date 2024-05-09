The Destruction Of French And German Soldiers By Russian PARATROOPERS Was Confirmed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Before moving on to the main topic of today's video, I would like to note that yesterday, in the Avdiivka direction of the front, west of the village of Ocheretino, Russian troops destroyed the eleventh in a row American Abrams tank. The footage shows how a Russian FPV drone strikes an American tank that was moving at high speed along the line of combat contact. The Russian military confirmed that two crew members died on the spot, and the other two tankmen tried to escape. However, they failed to drift too far away from the destroyed tank. A Russian kamikaze drone destroyed them 100 meters from a burning American tank.....................
