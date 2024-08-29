Vitamin C- A New Perspective!

Rethinking Vitamin C: Enhancing Health Through the Terrain Theory





Welcome healthy friends! In today's episode, I dive deep into the role of vitamin C in the body, challenging the conventional perspective most of us have always believed. We'll explore how vitamin C helps to detoxify and cleanse the body, rather than just boosting the immune system. I also contrast the germ theory with the terrain theory, emphasizing how the body's natural systems clean up waste. Join me as we unravel the truth behind vitamin C, its sources, and its actual impact on our health. Whether it's from food or high-quality supplements, understanding the right kind of vitamin C can make a significant difference. Let's rethink vitamin C together!













00:00 Introduction and Overview





00:24 The Truth About Vitamin C





01:18 Food Sources vs. Supplements





02:04 Plant Anti-Nutrients and Absorption





06:51 Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory





09:02 Vitamin C and Detoxification





18:24 The Best Vitamin C Supplements





20:15 Impact of Sugar on Vitamin C Absorption





22:44 Debunking Polyphenols: The Anti-Nutrient Debate





23:19 Hunter-Gatherer Diets and Scurvy: A Historical Perspective





23:58 Vitamin C Bioavailability: Meat vs. Plant Sources





29:22 The Role of Vitamin C in Collagen Production





31:29 The Importance of Grass-Fed Animals for Vitamin C





37:41 Vitamin C and Health: Addressing Common Illnesses





40:11 Rethinking Germ Theory: The Terrain is Everything





41:08 Final Thoughts and Listener Engagement