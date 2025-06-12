Air India Flight 171 Crash - Airport CCTV Runway 23 Footage (2025)

Source: Airport CCTV Runway 23 Footage

Air India Flight 171 was a scheduled international passenger flight operated by Air India from Ahmedabad Airport, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, to London Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom. On June 12, 2025, at 1:39 p.m. Indian Standard Time, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating the flight crashed approximately thirty seconds after takeoff into the Meghani Nagar neighborhood of Ahmedabad.

The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. At least 265 people died, including 241 people on the flight and at least 24 people on the ground. A single passenger survived the crash. This accident is also the first fatal crash and hull loss involving the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

