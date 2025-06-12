BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Air India Flight 171 Crash - Airport CCTV Runway 23 Footage (2025)
382 views • 3 months ago

Source: Airport CCTV Runway 23 Footage 

Date: June 12, 2025

Air India Flight 171 was a scheduled international passenger flight operated by Air India from Ahmedabad Airport, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, to London Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom. On June 12, 2025, at 1:39 p.m. Indian Standard Time, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating the flight crashed approximately thirty seconds after takeoff into the Meghani Nagar neighborhood of Ahmedabad.

The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. At least 265 people died, including 241 people on the flight and at least 24 people on the ground. A single passenger survived the crash. This accident is also the first fatal crash and hull loss involving the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

aviationboeing crashcctv footage
