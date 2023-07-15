AMERICAN PRESIDENTIAL BLOODLINES (ERIC DUBAY)

The Corporation of the United States is NOT your "government.".

We don't have "Elections" we have Selections.

All of it's "Agencies" and even State and Local Police are nothing more than subsidiaries of this Corporation which named itself deceptively, to make you believe that they were "government."

This Corporation has no more authority to "Declare War" or write "Laws" than does your local McDonald's folks! It's a Corporation, nothing more!

Your State and Local "government" is nothing more than subsidiaries of the larger foreign owned Corporation, which is located offshore.

Your State and Local "Police"are nothing more than "Policy Enforcers" of the corporation. Installed to enforce Policies (thus Police) of the Corporation!

But we must ALL understand that this Corporation lacks authority to make ANYONE follow their policies, with the exception of it's employees! And of course, people who VOLUNTEER to follow their Corporate Policy.

These are "Citizens." You see... Slavery is illegal and unlawful, but VOLUNTEERING to be a Slave is not! And declaring yourself a "US Citizen" is volunteering yourself to be a Slave. So don't be doing that anymore!

You need to also understand that State and Local Police are in reality, a foreign military on US Soil in violation of the US Constitution. These "Police" work for a foreign owned corporation, making them a foreign military!

It's about time that we eject this foreign military from US Soil.

Every day of the week these people violate their Sworn Oath to

"Protect and Defend the US Constitution."

If you follow my channel you already know this! But you know what they DON'T DO?

They NEVER question the unconstitutional orders they are given by the Corporation!

They happily enforced the unlawful, unconstitutional "mask mandates" didn't they?

In direct violation of their sworn Oath to "Protect and Defend the Constitution."

That's a CRIME according to Federal Law!

Of course, the Federal Government charged with prosecuting this type of crime is the Corporation! So needless to say, they are NEVER prosecuted for their crimes!

They are never prosecuted for murdering innocent Americans either!

And the Sheeple just cheer, as the mainstream, corporate owned media produce Propaganda pieces designed to make these traitors look like heroes!

We even have a segment of the population who chants "Back The Blue"

"Back the Blue until it happens to YOU" I always say!

I hope that you'll awaken to the FACT that what you call "government" is nothing more than a corporation which has enslaved you. These people consider YOU "Chattel Property."

Don't think you'll get relief from the United States Courts!

They are controlled by the BAR Association, part of the corporation.

Please investigate what I'm telling you and free yourself and your children!

FIRST OF ALL... Go Watch & Share "The Occult Art of Law."

Then subscribe to the "Justinian Deception" and watch & share his videos!

Go watch "David Straight Live From Texas" on YouTube

That should get you started!

But it's very important that you understand that US Courts are ADMIRALTY LAW courts. Meaning that they are dealing with Maritime Law, the "Law of the Sea," and CONTRACT LAW. We are NOT living at sea folks!

These courts are illegitimate and based on deception and FRAUD!

While you were deceived into contracting with this corporation with everything from your "Driver's License" to your "Birth Certificate," those contracts are NULL & VOID!

This is because ANY CONTRACT entered into that is DECEPTIVE is NULL & VOID!

We have a lot of work to be done closing down these criminal operations, but we must do it. Those involved are also deceived in most cases, but not all.

Follow Eric Dubay, he does good work!

You can find him on Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253

In case my channel disappears, follow me here

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker

BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/

Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0

UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

RoxyTube Channel: TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw

BrandNewTube Channel: TexasOutlaw503 - https://brandnewtube.com/channels/@TexasOutlaw503

Social Media

GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503

Minds: @conservativethinking - https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/

Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw