Acts Of The Apostles Part #6-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 23 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the book of Acts, or The Acts of the Apostles, shows us the life and ministry of the apostles of Jesus Christ from the gospels, including one who is “born out of due time”, the apostle Paul. But before he was an apostle of the Lord, Saul was a fearsome type of Antichrist, and we will look at that as well. Think you’re called to the ministry? You better think again, the book of Acts shows you what the ministry is, and you may not like it much. Join us as we study the entire book of the Acts of the Apostles, verse by verse and chapter by chapter.





TONIGHT’S STUDY: Tonight we see something amazing, no, wait a minute, make that something stunning, and it will blow your mind. In acts chapters 6 and 7, the Holy Ghost starts preaching through Stephen, and it causes a chain-reactions of events that, when finished, results in the literal fulfillment of Matthew 21:43! That causes the Kingdom Age to be put on hold for 2,000 years as the gospel goes to the Gentiles. Buckle up tonight for a wild, wild ride.