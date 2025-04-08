See You in Hell pt. 1

The song uses Hell as a metaphor for existential and societal battles, championing individuality and artistic expression. Its rock ethos—raw, rebellious, and resilient—serves as both theme and solution, asserting that authenticity and creativity endure even in damnation. The closing lines cement this defiance, embracing a cyclical struggle where rebellion becomes eternal.



Music & Vocal: SunoAI; Lyrics: K. Thomas © 2025





Open to working with someone who wants to record or perform any of my song demos. Feel free to contact me!