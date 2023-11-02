Video of fire in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, caused by a falling rocket presumably from Hezbollah

Al-Qassam Brigades Lebanon section: Lebanon bombs the occupied Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings in northern occupied Palestine with 12 missiles in response to the occupation’s massacres against our people in Gaza.

Adding info today:

Reuters: 15 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on the Bureij refugee camp in Gaza.

-

The Palestinian Ambassador to the European Union told Sky News Arabia:

There is a clear European double standard regarding dealing with the issues of Palestine and Ukraine.

A few European countries support the ceasefire in Gaza, but their voice is not heard among the majority.

-

Al-Qassam Brigades announces the targeting of an Israeli vehicle and bulldozer in the southern Gaza axis with two “Al-Yassin 105” grenades.

Al-Qassam Brigades announce the bombing of a gathering of Israeli soldiers east of the Zaytoun neighborhood with mortar shells.

-

Al-Quds Brigades: Our forces caused deaths and injuries to an Israeli force in a tight ambush near the Al-Mashtal Hotel, northwest of Gaza, and we clashed with it from zero distance.

-

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan:

📌The enemy uses internationally banned weapons provided by the American administration to tear bodies into burning pieces.

📌The Palestinian people elected the resistance as a leadership and authority to restore their land

📌Fuel scarcity caused the Indonesian hospital in Gaza to be put out of operation soon

📌The lack of basic medical supplies in Gaza’s hospitals threatens to stop them

📌 The entry of 50 aid trucks into Gaza is not enough, given the Strip’s need for about 300 trucks per day.

📌The enemy fails to carry out its military mission, while our mujahideen succeed in all axes

📌 Arab countries should not cooperate with the American administration in its plans regarding the future of Gaza

📌No one can change the political map in Gaza, and American talk about changing the facts in the Strip is rejected

📌We condemn the American statements regarding the future of Gaza and consider them blatant interference in Palestinian affairs

📌Choosing a Palestinian political leadership according to American standards will not be accepted by any Palestinian

📌The Israeli massacres come in retaliation for the success of the mujahideen

📌The occupation is now surprised that the resistance succeeds in destroying its armored vehicles with homemade shells

Hezbollah:

Our mujahideen attacked the headquarters of the occupation battalion in the Zabdin barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms

The attack was carried out by two attack drones filled with a large amount of explosives and they hit their targets.

Al-Qassam Brigades: Our fighters destroyed an Israeli tank northwest of Gaza with an “Al-Yassin 105” grenade and killed 3 soldiers from zero range.

Lebanon: Al-Mayadeen correspondent in the south of the country: All Israeli sites on the southern border were targeted by the resistance at the same timeIDF fighters have been operating in Gaza City for several days, surrounding it from different directions - Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army

Lebanon: Al-Mayadeen correspondent in the south of the country: Hezbollah is using drone weapons for the first time in its attack on Israeli positions on the border.Al-Arabi correspondent: Violent Israeli bombardment on areas in the central sector of southern LebanonLebanon: Al-Mayadeen sources: Israeli helicopters evacuate a large number of wounded people inside the Zabdin barracks, which was targeted by Hezbollah on the border in the south of the country.

Israeli media:

712 disabled Israeli army wounded soliders in the war have been identified so far.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu refused to approve the entry of fuel into Gaza Strip





















