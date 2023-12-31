Teddy Kitten - Rescue Center
Dec 23, 2023
A crying mother cat brought her dying kitten to a man. Just unbelieveble!
We do street feeding daily. We keep getting different cases. All cases we can not share with you on youtube. There are some cases like Simba's case or coco's case or Lusi's case that we haven't shared on youtube yet. If you want to see that too, you can check it out on Instagram. _________________________________________________
My daily routine......
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I837-92I4b0
