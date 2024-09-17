BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stew Peters Show: Trump Assassination Attempt REACTION and Latest Strange Details
301 views • 8 months ago

Frankie Stockes joins Stew Peters to give reaction and analyze Trump's second assassination attempt in Florida, all the pieces of information, who the shooter really is, and what the truth might be that the mainstream media isn't talking about.

Conservative Commentator and political journalist Gary Voris joins Stew Peters to give reaction to Trump's second assassination attempt, while golfing in Mar-a-Lago Florida, all the pieces of information that we know so far, what we know so far about the shooter, and what the truth might be that the mainstream media isn't talking about.

John and Chelsea Jubilee of EnergizedHealth.com join Stew Peters to share details about their amazing 555 Challenge! Go to My555Challenge.com to start your 555 Challenge today and see how it will get you in your best shape ever, look your youngest, and feel your healthiest!

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenputindepopulationkamala harrisfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersnuclear-war
