Sue King lived in Palestine for 10 years! MUST WATCH #palestine #israel (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Muslim Central at:-

https://youtu.be/TtbwtaqzPTc?si=hW747o73PbTW_7qQ 24 Nov 2023 SLOUGHSue King shares her ten-year experience living in Palestine and reflects on her earlier time spent in Israel as a teenager. King was initially shocked by the discrimination faced by Arabs, prompting her to investigate further. After marrying a Palestinian Christian and raising two Palestinian daughters, she became more aware of the injustice of Israeli control over Palestinian land. King calls for everyone to stand up for their rights and highlights the importance of comprehending the intricacies of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict regarding Jewish displacement.

Credit: Akhisthenics



