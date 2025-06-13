© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Read the article, download the audio podcast and access the visuals/resources by clicking on the hyperlink below,
https://radiosinoland.com/2025/06/14/now-i-know-why-i-have-been-hypothyroid-since-a-child-the-us-government-saturated-the-country-with-nuclear-radiation-i-was-at-ground-zero-and-they-kept-it-secret-for-decades-radio-sinoland-250614/
My books:
https://radiosinoland.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks
Radio Sinoland:
I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/
And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/
Amazing collection of libraries and catalogues
https://radiosinoland.com/2025/04/03/jeff-j-browns-ever-expanding-collection-of-living-libraries-and-catalogues-many-years-and-1000s-of-hours-of-writing-podcasting-take-advantage-of-them-radio-sinoland-2025-year-of-the-snake/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Telegram: https://t.me/jeffjbrown
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeekTruthFromFacts
STFF Substack: