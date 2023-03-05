Bob Beauprez: America can apply the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, and also Rico Act, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, to sanction the CCP kleptocrats

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Board of Directors of CPAC Bob Beauprez: America can apply the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, and also Rico Act, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, to sanction a handful of the CCP kleptocrats and stop the CCP from further aggression. But we've got a number of opponents not only in the political realm, but also a lot of corporations that covet that trade with China. We need to dry up the money to stop the CCP.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 CPAC董事鲍勃·博普雷兹：美国可以采用全球马格尼茨基人权问责法及Rico法案(反欺诈勒索及受贿组织法)，制裁一小撮中共盗国贼，阻止中共进一步侵略。但我们有很多反对者，不仅是在政治领域，还有很多渴望与中共国进行贸易的公司。我们要抽干中共的资金，以阻止中共进一步侵略。