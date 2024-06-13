Session 8 Free Biofield Clearing Sound Healing w/ Tuning Forks Session Awaken Hearing Potential Ears

Biofield Clearing with tuning forks session 8. This session focuses on the ears. I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to opened the Ear Chakra as well as to comb and column on the left and the right. I also use my 528 DNA repair fork to fine tune on the left and the right. Listening can heighten your intuition, increase the vividness of your dreams, and increase your sensitivity to subtle sounds. The hope is that it will alleviate tinnitus issues as well. For more information see our blog https://thelivingarts.xyz/biofield-clearing-with-tuning-forks-session-8

The large Human body meridian map represents the holograms of each person that will ever watch/listen to the video recording of the tuning session. I have included nature videos from Canva.com to aid in your enjoyment and relaxation as you listen to the healing tones of the tuning fork as it passes through your biofield. If you prefer, lie down and close your eyes and rest while you listening to the session. If you don't have time to stop, just listen as you go about your daily activities. Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. I know that I have benefited from listening to others’ sound healing sessions even though I was concentrating on a different activity while listening.

Results vary. A tuning session can produce detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, and fatigue. After a session you may also notice that you feel more emotional. It is important to allow yourself time to go through the detox and process the healing. Symptoms may be reduced by staying hydrated, soaking your feet in Epsom salt water, taking an Epsom salt soak bath, and/or taking a nap. You may also try going out in nature and being in contact with the ground.

Time Codes:

0:00 Opening on the left with 174 Hz

7:13 Combing on the left with 174 Hz

11:48 Columning on the left with 174 Hz

18:31 Fine tuning on the left with 528 Hz

21:21 Opening on the right with 174 Hz

26:53 Combing on the right with 174 Hz

30:11 Columning on the right with 174 Hz

34:16 Fine tuning on the right with 528 Hz