Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 7, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2167 - Why is genocide ok in Gaza? What are ADD medications doing to kids? Should kids drink coffee? Does Soy really turn little boys into little girls? How did the Weimar Republic stop hyper inflation? NM attorney general files lawsuit against clot shot producers. Why are we taxed to send money to other countries?