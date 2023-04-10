FINAL HOURS (BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM IS HERE) TRUMPETS SOUNDING / RED SKYS / YELLOWSTONE WARNS / WAR / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley

Apr 8, 2023



Today is now 4/8/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video there's alot that's been going on in space and on earth the past whole week I haven't posted videos so let's get into only few of MANY things occurring matching bible prophecy and matching what Jesus (yeshua) said would occur before his second coming. You'll see one of either the large red planet x system bodies or one of the 2 large extra bodies that also invaded earths solar system I caught on Scotland sky cameras only a few days ago on a sky time lapse. just as the planet x system invaded earths solar system between 2002-2007..... You'll see also older footage I caught directly over my place in northwest Ohio 10 minutes from Toledo ohio you'll see a massive planet x system body ( one of my MANY catches) as it seems God always allows me to get the best catches possible... You'll see skies turning blood red globally due to the red iron oxide dust falling from your earths twin sun what simply nowadays is called planet x which is NOT NIBIRU and is not a planet but a brown dwarf star. The same brown dwarf star God used for the 10 biblical plagues in the time where Moses led the hebrew/Jewish slaves out of pharaohs grip out of Egypt to freedom that came later on..... God used planet x also known as the fiery red dragon/ nemesis / what bible calls the "destroyer" in old and new testaments. Or called wormwood in Revelation chapter 8. The earths evil twin as they call it or the brown dwarf star earths twin sun that had and has iron oxide dust falling from it that turned waters and skies red then just as is happening now again globally due to the same planet x.. Just as occured during the 10 biblical plagues and that not only occured in Egypt but was recorded worldwide....youll also see new pictures I put in my youtube community section. An astronomer caught nibiru sitting behind Venus in Europe days back matching friend and fellow researcher of my dejan predojevic who also has his team watching nibiru behind Venus... Nibiru is the comet planet it's not planet x the brown dwarf star....also you'll hear what's been caught the past week and week and a half. Loud screeching and trumpet sounds have been heard in Utah, Spain, California, the middle east, London, europe, Australia and multiple other regions around the world.... Bible speaks on the different trumpet judgements and other judgements that will occur during the 7 year tribulation after Christians are raptured up into heaven to be protected from the judgement of 7 years/ God's wrath that's reserved for all who reject his son christ on the earth that hasn't started yet. We know as top planet x system researchers like Laura wells and others stated years back now these planet x system bodies connect to the earth by plasma and magnetic connection thus why soo many loud trumpet sounds and screeching sounds are being heard globally though to angels will soon be blowing real trumpets from the heavens which they'll be blown to bring in the different judgements stated in the book of Revelation in the bible....even more alarming you'll hear humming sounds that vibrated a woman's body that caught it. Personally I feel Yellowstone having humming noises is a bad sign as we know from planet x system insider Steven Ben noon og Israeli news live youtube channel according to his sources in the government the government feels yellow stone national park could blow between 2024-2025.... Plus more. I have alot more footage I'll be posting soon. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





Muslihah Sabila/ planet x system object lighting skies up over indonesia- https://youtu.be/B99ubJ1PgNw

Also footage credited to friend on Facebook and fellow researcher working with a professional team tracking nibiru ( not planet x) but the comet planet nibiru behind venus.

BobPepperSAG_AFTRA/meteor debri over Nevada usa-

https://youtube.com/shorts/jvh-tvCbwFk?feature=share

Plus footage and videos Also credited to others and my own footage..





©Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCGGPVGTsbY



