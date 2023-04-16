Fantastic interviews with Thomas Jefferson, John Leake, & Ole Dammegard on Conspiracies!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I discuss my upcoming spiritual trips to Mt. Shasta and Machu Picchu in Peru where I plan to visit Telos, Agartha, and the Hollow Earth. I then interview famous psychic Judy Cali who channeled President Thomas Jefferson to celebrate his birthday on April 13th. President Jefferson spoke about the Declaration of Independence and how we must all follow our hearts in helping each other and our country, as well as new (never before released information) about his wife. President Jefferson’s interview is followed by an interview with John Leake, who has just written a new book with Dr. Peter McCullough, see: www.courageto facecovid.com The last segment of the program is an interview with the famous Ole Dammegard who talks about what the Cabal could be doing next to destroy humanity. I hope you can all listen to this important and fantastic program! I know if we all work together, we can and will create a much better and happier world! With lofs of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio and Television, www.outofthisworld1150.com



