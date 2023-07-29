© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7 Keys to a Long Life with 100 Year Old Dr. John Scharffenberg & Doug Batchelor
John Scharffenberg, M.D. is a physician, nutritionist and Professor of Nutrition at Loma Linda University, a graduate of Harvard University's School of Public Health. Director of the Pacific Health Education Center, Bakersfield, California. A special interest in the world of health as is relates to your health and longevity.