https://gettr.com/post/p2irip80c7a
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
The CCP proxies-Shan Weijian is a registered CCP spy. He brought a lawsuit against Miles Guo in New York on April 18th, 2017. And there are so many absurdities and irregularities that occurred in these five years of legal cases.
中国共产党的代理人-单伟建,他是一名注册的中共间谍。他于2017年4月18在纽约对郭先生提起诉讼。在这5年的法律案件中，发生了太多的荒谬和违规行为。
