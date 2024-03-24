KILLED, AND INJURED WHILE WINCHING. WINCHING 101 #RFB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#winchingfails #sandycats #kineticX
In the last several years way too many people have turned a weekend offroading trip into front page or nightly news. Oleg From KineticX ropes https://sandycats.com/collections/kin... brings his vast experience From Off roading, Mountaineering and Search and Rescue to the masses. He has begun a campaign to bring some "standards" or protocols to the off road community.
Dirt Sunrise https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Blgt2...
Seek Adventure fixing a snapped winch line https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIxdF...
Ronny Dahl Snapping a winch line https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97XqN...
Geek World https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-5GC...
Factor 55 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYPtD...
Gear America https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OqJb1...
TRAGIC accident due to a Tow Ball Hitch failure... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOV3D...
Jackass Theme https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6e1tp...
#winchingfails #sandycats #kineticX #jailbreakoverlander
Transcript
Shared from and subscribe to:
JailBreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos