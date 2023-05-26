4-year-old girl killed by VAXX poison injections (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Havannah Walker
"I our names are Danny and Melissa in the early Thursday morning on the 18/05/2023 our beautiful 4 year old daughter havannah Marie Alannah walker passed away suddenly in her sleep and we are seeking for anyone’s help towards the funeral cost even $1 helps I don’t have many words to discribe this feeling but am willing to answer any questions that may be on anyone’s mind"
