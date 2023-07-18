SEKULOW | Ron DeSantis Begins Cutting Campaign Staff

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ron DeSantis Begins Cutting Campaign Staff
Ron DeSantis has recently begun the process of cutting down his campaign staff in his current attempt to secure the 2024 Republican nomination. This coming before even the first debate. Will DeSantis continue to run, or is this the beginning of the end of his campaign?
