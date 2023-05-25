© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2hy9q6fbb9
0524 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
The host was very shocked when he heard that Miles Guo was told back in 2014 by the CCP that the next FBI director will be their guy to help them take down Miles.
主持人非常震驚地聽到郭文貴在2014年就被中共告知，下一任FBI局長將是他們的人來幫助他們拿下他。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
#nfsc #takedowntheccp
@theeman0924 @jeremyherrell @nfscspeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese