Weekend Update with Dean Ryan "The Israeli & Iranian War"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RDM Weekend Update with Dean Ryan
A look at the Headlines from around the world
and in your neck of the woods
+ Update on the escalating War between Israel and Iran.
Keep these Broadcasts Going!
Go To https://www.givesendgo.com/RealDealGo
__________________________________________
Coffee Mug Madness -
Visit https://www.realdealmedia.tv/store
PromoCode: COFFEE24
__________________________________________
Real Deal Membership
Become a Visionaire w/ Debonaire xtra Conent & more
Visit www.RealDealMedia.TV/membership
__________________________________________
Get Real Deal Magic & Rid those pains away