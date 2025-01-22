BGMCTV Parash 14 Va'eira “I Appeared” Sh’mot (Exodus) 6:2-9:35

Parash 14 Va'eira “I Appeared” Sh’mot (Exodus) 6:2-9:35





God reveals Himself to Moshe/Moses. Employing the "four expressions of redemption," He promises to take out the Children of Israel from Egypt, deliver them from their enslavement, redeem them and acquire them as His own chosen people at Mount Sinai; He will then bring them to the Land He promised to the Patriarchs as their eternal heritage.





Moses and Aaron repeatedly come before Pharaoh to demand in the name of God, "Let My people go, so that they may serve Me in the wilderness." Pharaoh repeatedly refuses. Aaron's staff turns into a snake and swallows the magic sticks of the Egyptian sorcerers. God then sends a series of plagues upon the Egyptians.





The waters of the Nile turn to blood; swarms of frogs overrun the land; lice infest all men and beasts. Hordes of wild animals invade the cities, a pestilence kills the domestic animals, painful boils afflict the Egyptians. For the seventh plague, fire and ice combine to descend from the skies as a devastating hail. Still, "the heart of Pharaoh was hardened and he would not let the children of Israel go; as God had said to Moses."





www.BGMCTV.org