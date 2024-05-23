Elon Musk · "Trust the collective wisdom of the people"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Flashback April 2023 | Elon Musk to Tucker Carlson one year ago: "We need to allow THE PEOPLE to develop the narratives that are of interest to them. If there's only half a dozen editors-in-chief, or even fewer, deciding what the narrative is, that's a form of manipulation of public opinion."
posted by Elon Musk 5/23/2024
@elonmusk