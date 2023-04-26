BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
QFS - Arriving In A Town Near You
The Kokoda Kid
126 views • 04/26/2023

The QFS (Quantum Financial System) involves currency that's backed by gold, silver, oil, etc. The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) nations got the ball rolling by deciding to back their money with tangible assets, unlike the current U.S. fiat dollar, which is not backed by anything except promises and good faith, qualities that seem to have disappeared over the years.

With the recent demise of the Petrodollar, the world is looking for a more stable way of doing business rather than just 'printing' money out of thin air, such as what has been happening with the U.S. dollar, since 1971.

Video Source:

Graham Hodsdon

Closing theme music:

'The Fire Of The Storm' by David Fesliyan 

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Graham Hodsdon or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


f wed19:36

Keywords
usgold backedqfsfiat dollarquantum finacial systemgold backed currency
