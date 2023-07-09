Mossberg Maverick 88 Full, Detailed Review + Pros, Cons, & Comparison to Mossberg 500 and 590, Live Fire, etc.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we are going to take an in-depth look at one of the most affordable shotguns in the Mossberg lineup, the Maverick 88. This specific model is the Maverick 88 Bantam in 20 gauge with a synthetic Mossy Oak camo stock. And aside from some changes in dimensions and furniture, the baseline engineering and materials are essentially the same on all of the other 12 gauge and 20 gauge Maverick 88 models.
Jump To:
Key Features 1:56
Maverick 88 vs. 500/590 4:33
Pros 9:33
Melon Blasting 13:17
Cons 15:01
FIND US:
https://adigaarmory.com/shop/
FOLLOW US ON:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory
ATTRIBUTIONS:
4K Explosion Adiga Video Intro: https://www.videezy.com/abstract/45211-4k-fire-explosions
Music via Youtube Audio Library:
Positioned - TrackTribe
Three Kinds of Suns - Norma Rockwell
Ocean Beach - Dan Lebowitz
Forever Young - Otis McDonald
Corncob Country - Kevin MacLeod
TAGS: mossberg maverick 88 review,mossberg maverick 88 20 gauge,mossberg maverick 88 vs 500,mossberg maverick 88 vs 590,mossberg maverick 88 slug,mossberg maverick 88 buckshot,mossberg maverick 88 bantam youth shotgun,mossberg maverick 88 clay shooting,best cheap shotguns under 500,best budget pump shotgun,best budget shotguns for duck hunting,best budget youth shotgun,cheap shotguns for bird hunting,cheap shotguns for waterfowl,testing cheap shotguns