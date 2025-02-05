Top Fox News Investor Now Backing X

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Saudi Arabia’s Richest Man On President Trump’s Tariffs, DeepSeek, Israel & Iran
* Prince Al Waleed bin Talal is one of the world’s biggest media investors.
* Here’s why he thinks X now dominates everything.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 5 February 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-prince-waleed