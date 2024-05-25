🐻‍❄️ You Shall Not Pass Until I Do! - In the Yenisey Gulf, the Crew of the Russian Nuclear Icebreaker Encountered a Determined POLAR BEAR - that Wanted to Get Across the ICE Before Broken

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🐻❄️ You Shall Not Pass!
In the Yenisey Gulf, the crew of the nuclear icebreaker "Ural" encountered a stubborn polar bear.
"The bear decided to show the sailors who's the boss in the Arctic: he didn't respond to signals and refused to adjust his route," they said in "Atomflot."
The navigators had no choice but to yield the right of way to the bear.