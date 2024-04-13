Our Lady to Simona and Angela: The Times That I Have Long Predicted To You! Are Now Here!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Apr 10, 2024





Our Lady of Zaro di Ischia to Simona and Angela on March 26, 2024:





The alleged Marian apparitions in Zaro di Ischia (an island near Naples in Italy) have been ongoing since 1994. The two current visionaries, Simona Patalano and Angela Fabiani, receive messages on the 8th and 26th of each month, and Don Ciro Vespoli, who provides spiritual guidance to them, was himself one of a group of seers during the initial phase of the apparitions, before he became a priest. (It is Don Ciro who, at least until recently, would read out the messages written down by Simona and Angela after they emerged from their supposed ecstasies or “resting in the Spirit—riposo nello Spirito“).





MUSIC:

Beautiful Piano by LesFM | https://lesfm.net/music/genres/piano/

Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/

Creative Commons CC BY 3.0

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0





🙏 Please support our Gofundme mission with Fr. Francis to build a Marian Sanctuary in Ghana: https://gofund.me/5a7bc13a





Free Monthly Newsletter: https://motherandrefuge.com/prayer-requests/





OUR NEW BOOK!

📖​ Buy 'The Most Holy Rosary: Prayers and Mystical Meditations of Saints and Seers' in Kindle and paperback: https://a.co/d/hP1ijdr





📖CATHOLIC CHILDREN'S BOOK!

Apparitions of Holy Mother Mary: Five Heavenly Calls to Children!

US LINK: https://amz.run/6sFD

Australia: https://amzn.asia/d/jkxngYf

UK: https://amzn.eu/d/5RL3Wz4





📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!





US LINK: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW

AUSTRALIA: https://amzn.asia/d/hjNLU9W

OTHER: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-end-times-spiritual-warfare-mother-refuge/1143070315?ean=9780645665215





📖​ Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises

US LINK: https://a.co/d/5XuT6vw

AUSTRALIA: https://amzn.asia/d/isEkGkq

OTHER: https://www.booktopia.com.au/pieta-of-the-apocalyse-ron-ray/book/9780645665208.html





⛪Shop with us❤️

https://motherrefugeoftheendtimes.myspreadshop.com/





🔔 Join this channel to get access to perks :

/ @motherandrefuge





✝️ Visit Our Website

https://motherandrefuge.com/





💜 Please consider supporting this channel through a donation. Donations will go towards basic channel infrastructure, faster internet access, improving video editing tools, paying for professional editing and voiceovers, and other supports.

❤️PayPal Donation Link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=K5RKZW8KVYLK2¤cy_code=USD





​📿​🙏​ LIVE 24/7 Prayer Rooms

• LIVE 24/7 PRAYER ROOMS https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL11LaxjLQpCUfW-tSTW-v2X2PvfHz0tjY





⛪ Join our Rumble channel:

https://rumble.com/user/MotherandRefuge





✝️ Join us on FB:

https://www.facebook.com/Motheroftheendtimes/





⛪Join our Telegram Group

https://t.me/+O3VQkRnLHodiZjA1





✝️ Join our Telegram Channel

https://t.me/MotherandRefuge





⛪ Join our Signal Group

https://signal.group/#CjQKIOP6yg4eabl_W0WQhWupVxksJjf_FqiLY1wE3S-xv5sREhCBQr_ReHIJRPXAoMhRIBLv





✝️ Join us on Twitter





https://twitter.com/RefugeEnd?t=UIwMzJQhBk1G7xvcqC5qsA&s=09





​✍​📃​ Please contact the channel for suggestions or to offer assistance with this mission:

Email : [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sa8Zw5tNu6g