IDF Bombs Border Crossing After Telling Palestinians to Flee

As the Middle East confronts escalating challenges, the world's attention turns to Israel and Gaza. YNET NEWS reports urgent sirens in northern Israel and significant bombardments in Ashkelon. Videos capture Gaza's rocket offensives and Hamas's artillery demonstrations. Concerns rise with news of prohibited phosphorus munitions near Gaza's Al Karama Towers. With over 900 Israelis tragically gone and 2,600 injured, the forthcoming decisions by the Israeli cabinet are pivotal. On the U.S. front, RFK Jr. makes waves, transitioning from vying within the Democratic sphere to running for president as an independent. Embracing his iconic family legacy and championing independence from the two major parties, RFK Jr. is gaining momentum.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/10/2023





