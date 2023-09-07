Culture War | Guest: Joe Wakile | Connect Those Dots | Save America | Spiritual Battle | Yuval Noah Herari Impersonator | “Humans Are Now Hackable Animals”

Today, Joe Wakile joins Moms on a Mission to share how he got thrusted into the spiritual battle of trying to save America after he was fired from his dream job with Sirius XM for not complying with the “vaccine” mandate. Joe impersonates Yuval Noah Harari and brings a bit of humor to the fact that Yuval, along with the other globalists, wants to strip us of our freedoms and destroy America. Yuval Noah Harari says that, “Humans are now hackable animals”. We talk about the first thing everyone should do to is pray, ask the Holy Spirit what you can do, then obey.





Affiliates:

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.









Links:

https://youtu.be/rUIwIuyvu8w?si=TEex7ClItXLznn3q





https://rumble.com/v3eehi9-dont-tread-on-us-the-youth-are-on-the-rise-special-guest-politicallucky.html





https://instagram.com/_connectthosedots_?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==





www.momsonamission.net







