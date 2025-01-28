BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
China Disrupts AI Chatbot Market With Release Of DeepSeek-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 27 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
91 views • 7 months ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, AI chatbots continue to be the most fought over segment of the technology market, with artificial intelligence worming its way into every aspects of our daily lives. For instance, I wrote this article you are now reading using my own mind and thoughts, but the software I wrote it with has a button I could have hit to have AI write it for me. The graphic that sits atop of this article was created in Photoshop that now has artificial intelligence all through it. Every mobile phone with a software upgrade done in the last 6 months is now powered by AI whether you are aware of it or not. AI is a seductively powerful tool whose ultimate end is to remove the human component from, well, everything. Remember what happened in the 1999 thriller ‘The Matrix’? Humans fought with the computers they created, and the humans lost. This is why Ecclesiastes 1:9 in our theme verse for 2025, and this is where we are on the end times timeline. On this episode, we bring you the very latest news in AI, and run it through the filter of your 66 caliber King James Bible, fully loaded. Pun intended.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
