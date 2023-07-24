© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shaka Hislop urged people to get vaccinated back in August 2021.
Vaccinated Ex Newcastle UTD Star Shaka Hislop Working for ESPN Collapses Live on TV
Matt Le Tissier comments on Shaka Hislop’s collapse after claims it is 'not normal'
Karma is a bitch...
Source @Real World News