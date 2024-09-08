BEE VS BUMBLE BEE!

Bees and other Insects often interact when they polinate Flowers. However, bigger insects are always intimidating Honey Bees.

Here a Honey Bee minds its own business on a Rose Flower, while a bigger and very agressive Bumble Bee appears. It all happens very quickly and the Bumble Bee pushes the Honey Bee away. The Honey Bee protests, but quickly realizes it is "out-gunned!" It finds other Flowers to deal with!

The sequence is first run at normal speed, then repeated for a slower look at the action so we can see things more clearly!

Please enjoy this fascinating encounter!