© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian bad actor turned installed prez Volo Zstinky addressed the U.N. Degenerate Disassembly in New York City. Zstinky's speech came after US prez Poopy Pants reiterated U.S. support for wasting money in Ukraine and urged world leaders to keep the war going with Russia so everyone can get their bonuses.
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/speeches-that-will-leave-you-in-tears?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#VolodymyrZelenskyy #Ukraine #russia #war #tearsforfears #wasteful #biden #poopypants #un #unitednations #unspeech #newyork #badactor #speech #motivation #motivational #motivationalspeech #inspiration #inspirationalspeech #commencement #commencementspeech #badactor #fake #phony #lose #stupid #pathetic #wimp #comedy #standupcomic #comedyroutine #award #awardceremony #thatswasup #tears
FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER*
*Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute for, but not limited to, Non-profit, educational or personal use.