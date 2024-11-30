Martyr Muhannad Al-Aswad's house is demolished.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation demolished the house of martyr Muhannad Al-Aswad, the perpetrator of a shooting operation that led to the killing of three occupation police officers on the settlement road number 60 about three months ago. Interview: Imad Abu Hawash, Researcher at the Palestinian Center for Human Rights.
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 27/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇