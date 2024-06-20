© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️Tonight's! Man-Made Electrical Storms, Toxic Chemtrail, Weather Report from The Real Fisherman!🎣
🚨Right This Minute!🚨
There is very unusual Radar Signatures coming out of New Mexico and Texas!
🚨Extremely Unnatural Powerful Energy Coming from Their(Mad Scientist) Radar Systems!🚨
Controlling Our Weather! Undeniable Proof! Please share this video!
We are literally under attack and No One even knows it or see it! You cannot Live through a constant pounding of these Microwave Energies!
Real Fishing Life
