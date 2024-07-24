The Rock Almighty God's Mercy. The Key To Answered Prayer?

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

Sin is the white noise that keeps us from hearing from our Father.

His grace opens the door for us to flee from sin, not so that we can feel good about ourselves; but to draw closer to the one who saved us. Let's Rock!





Waiting for God to Answer

If you feel that sin is hindering your prayers, remember that God is merciful and will always forgive.

Psalms 17:1-6

Yesterday we learned several reasons why a prayer might seem to go unanswered. Today, let’s think about times when our heart is right and our petition is in line with the Lord’s will but He remains silent.

