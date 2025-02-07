BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Only 294 Out of 14,000 USAID Personnel Identified as Actually Essential
JD Rucker
JD Rucker
7 months ago

A review of staff at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has identified only 294 of the agency’s 14,000 employees as essential to administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance. The internal review, originating from within USAID, appears to have been initiated by President Donald J. Trump’s Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who is also currently serving as the agency’s acting director.The essential status determination comes as Sec. Rubio has begun transferring the few core programs within USAID intended to serve U.S. national interests into the State Department—a move that suggests the just 63-year-old aid agency may soon be abolished. Meanwhile, The National Pulse reported Wednesday that President Trump is expected to place most USAID staff on leave on Friday. It is likely that the 294 workers deemed essential will be the few staff directed to remain at their posts.


Read More: https://thenationalpulse.com/2025/02/06/only-294-out-of-14000-usaid-personnel-identified-as-actually-essential/

