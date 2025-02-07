Only 294 Out of 14,000 USAID Personnel Identified as Actually Essential

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A review of staff at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has identified only 294 of the agency’s 14,000 employees as essential to administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance. The internal review, originating from within USAID, appears to have been initiated by President Donald J. Trump’s Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who is also currently serving as the agency’s acting director.The essential status determination comes as Sec. Rubio has begun transferring the few core programs within USAID intended to serve U.S. national interests into the State Department—a move that suggests the just 63-year-old aid agency may soon be abolished. Meanwhile, The National Pulse reported Wednesday that President Trump is expected to place most USAID staff on leave on Friday. It is likely that the 294 workers deemed essential will be the few staff directed to remain at their posts.
Read More: https://thenationalpulse.com/2025/02/06/only-294-out-of-14000-usaid-personnel-identified-as-actually-essential/