🔥 10 MORE SOULS SAVED THIS WEEKEND! 🔥

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Evangelism Update from Voyagers Ministries! 🔥
This past Sunday at our evangelistic outreach at the Temecula Promenade Mall, we witnessed 10 salvations — praise God! 🙌
People from all walks of life and different religious backgrounds — including Mormons, agnostics, and more — encountered the love and truth of Jesus and chose to follow Him.
✨ Prophetic words were flowing, touching hearts across various ages. One powerful moment was when a 25-year-old woman who had been tormented by nightmares was completely set free and restored to a sound mind. Jesus is still delivering and healing today!
We invite YOU to join the harvest:
🗓️ Sundays at 1 PM
📍 Temecula Promenade Mall (near the main entrance)
And don’t forget our weekly Zoom call Thursdays at 6 PM — a great place for training, encouragement, and testimonies.
If you haven’t come out yet, now’s the time! Let’s keep shining His light and seeing lives transformed.
#VoyagersMinistries #Evangelism #Temecula #Salvation #Prophetic #FreedomInChrist #StreetMinistry #JoinUs #JesusSaves