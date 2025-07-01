BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🔥 10 MORE SOULS SAVED THIS WEEKEND! 🔥
The Captain Mike Show
The Captain Mike Show
8 views • 2 months ago

🔥 Evangelism Update from Voyagers Ministries! 🔥

This past Sunday at our evangelistic outreach at the Temecula Promenade Mall, we witnessed 10 salvations — praise God! 🙌

People from all walks of life and different religious backgrounds — including Mormons, agnostics, and more — encountered the love and truth of Jesus and chose to follow Him.

Prophetic words were flowing, touching hearts across various ages. One powerful moment was when a 25-year-old woman who had been tormented by nightmares was completely set free and restored to a sound mind. Jesus is still delivering and healing today!

We invite YOU to join the harvest:

🗓️ Sundays at 1 PM
📍 Temecula Promenade Mall (near the main entrance)

And don’t forget our weekly Zoom call Thursdays at 6 PM — a great place for training, encouragement, and testimonies.

If you haven’t come out yet, now’s the time! Let’s keep shining His light and seeing lives transformed.

#VoyagersMinistries #Evangelism #Temecula #Salvation #Prophetic #FreedomInChrist #StreetMinistry #JoinUs #JesusSaves

Keywords
evangelism outreachsan diego christianstemecula valley
