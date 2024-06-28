Fox News Discusses Teaching 10 Commandments In Public Schools. Trump Supports Ten Commandments Law

Trump Loves ‘Ten Commandments In Public Schools’: Says Louisiana Law Could Be ‘Major Step’ In Religion Revival.Former President Donald Trump weighed in on Louisiana’s controversial new law requiring schools to display a poster or framed document listing the Bible's Ten Commandments, saying it could be “the first major step in the revival of religion” that is “desperately needed” in the U.S.





Trump endorses Ten Commandments in Louisiana schools: 'Revival of religion'

Trump said he loved the idea of the Ten Commandments in 'public schools, private schools, and many other places, for that matter'expressed enthusiastic support for displaying the Ten Commandments in public and private schools, calling for a "religious revival" in the U.S.





Trump made the comments on Friday via his proprietary social media platform, Truth Social, following high profile stories covering Louisiana's recent mandate to display the text in schools.





Louisiana governor defends 10 Commandments in schools mandate: 'The US is founded on Judeo-Christian values' The Ten Commandments are a historical document. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry is defending the state’s mandate to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms, explaining that the United States was founded upon "Judeo-Christian" principles.





Louisiana’s new mandate is the first step in a sinister vision for the country. The impact of this law on education and the broader cultural clash over civic morality is chilling. On June 19, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signed House Bill 71 into law. Beginning next year, the new law will require all elementary and secondary schools and universities that receive state funding to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom. The law also requires that commandment displays include text explaining how studying the Ten Commandments has a long history in American public education. No school or university must spend funds creating these displays; they can accept monetary donations or the displays themselves to comply with the new mandate.





Why the posting of the Ten Commandments is wrong and should offend all religions. How could a rabbi criticize this move?





ACLU sues Louisiana over requiring the display of Ten Commandments in public schools. The state recently passed a law requiring that all public schools display the Ten Commandments in every classroom. US civil liberties groups have sued Louisiana for what they called its “blatantly unconstitutional” new law requiring all state-funded schools to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) joined with its Louisiana affiliate and two other bodies – Americans United for Separation of Church and State and the Freedom from Religion Foundation – for the suit against the law, signed on Wednesday by the state’s rightwing Republican governor, Jeff Landry.





David House