When the fact checkers tell you that the Pandemic Treaty doesn’t replace U.S. Sovereignity—know that it replaces U.S. Sovereignity.





I thought we had moved on from this but it looks like they want to have the draft negotiations begin as early as next week— Most likely for the next pandemic that Bill Gates and Fauci foretold.





INB👉🏻Intergovermental Negotiating Body





“In a consensus decision aimed at protecting the world from future infectious diseases crises, the World Health Assembly today agreed to kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.





The Health Assembly met in a Special Session, the second-ever since WHO’s founding in 1948, and adopted a sole decision titled: “The World Together.” The decision by the Assembly establishes an intergovernmental negotiating body (INB) to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, with a view to adoption under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution, or other provisions of the Constitution as may be deemed appropriate by the INB. (December 2021, Who.Int)





With all the intentional damage they are causing with the derailments and chemical explosions let’s not forget to keep our eyes on this.







