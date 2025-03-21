BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
It’s Domestic Terrorism, Plain & Simple
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
62 followers
Follow
1
108 views • 6 months ago

The radical far-Left has crossed a line that no civilized society should tolerate. The neo-Marxist troglodytes targeting Tesla dealerships with violent, destructive attacks—smashing windows, torching cars, and destroying property—are not activists. They’re not noble defenders of some grand cause. They’re domestic terrorists, plain and simple, and it’s time we stop coddling them with soft words and weaker consequences.


These thugs deserve to be hunted down, locked up, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anything less is a betrayal of justice and a green light for more chaos.


Let’s cut through the nonsense. These attacks aren’t random outbursts of frustration—they’re calculated assaults on a company that dares to innovate, dares to challenge the sacred cows of the eco-fanatics and their anti-capitalist cronies. Tesla, for all its flaws, represents progress: cutting-edge technology that pushes humanity forward created by a guy who rescues purposely stranded astronauts...


ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/its-domestic-terrorism-plain-and


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokelaw and orderdomestic terrorismneomarxismfar-left violencetesla attacksstop antifaprosecute terroristsprotect innovationjustice for teslaanti-capitalist chaosdefend civilization
