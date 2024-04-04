New York Post | Thieves steal $30 million from vault in Easter heist, leave without a trace. In a heist of Biblical proportions, thieves pilfered about $30 million cash from a Los Angeles-area vault on Easter Sunday – and no one even noticed the empty vault until the next morning.





The burglary took place Sunday night at the GardaWorld facility in Sylmar, which handles cash for several businesses in the area, sources told Eyewitness News.





The thieves were so stealthy that the safe showed no signs of a break-in from the outside – and the operators of the business were none the wiser until they opened it on Monday, the Los Angeles Times said.





