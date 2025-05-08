© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Pope ain’t nobody special. He’s just a guy. You don’t pray to him. You don’t pray to dead people they call saints (they ain’t listening to ya in any case). No. You pray exclusively AND ONLY to God (Father, Son, Holy Spirit) and nobody else. The Pope ain’t nobody special. He’s just a guy.
#JustAGuy, #NobodySpecial, #GodIsSpecial