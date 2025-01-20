BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FDR Orchestrated Pearl Harbor Attack to Coerce America to Enter WW2 - James Perloff
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
47 views • 7 months ago

The attacks on Pearl Harbor will always be a day that will “live in infamy,” as President Franklin D. Roosevelt once said. However, there is so much more to the story than Japan’s singular treacherous actions against our brave U.S. Navy sailors in 1941. James Perloff discusses the chilling truth: President Roosevelt and many American officials knew about the incoming Japanese attack before it ever happened, and they did nothing to stop it. In fact, they coerced Japan to attack our very own Pacific Fleet. James is a writer and author who has researched American history and the roots of communism for decades and is also a writer for New American Magazine. He breaks down the reasons why the U.S. government wanted America to go to war in 1941, and how history has since been re-written.



TAKEAWAYS


Pearl Harbor was said to be a vulnerable place to berth Naval vessels, but President FDR purposefully paid this concern no heed


More than 2,000 people died in the Pearl Harbor attacks - Pearl Harbor was President Roosevelt’s 9/11


First director of the FBI, J. Edgar Hoover, knew about the incoming attack before it happened


U.S. Army code-breakers received transmissions about the attacks before December 7, yet no warning was issued to Pearl Harbor



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Pearl Harbor video: https://bit.ly/4j2YycV

Lincoln Assassination book: https://amzn.to/40DllFe

13 Pieces of the Jigsaw book: https://amzn.to/40yZy1i


🔗 CONNECT WITH JAMES PERLOFF

Website: https://jamesperloff.net/

X: https://x.com/jameseperloff


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
americacommunismjapannavypearl harborrooseveltjames perloffworld war twohoovertina griffincounter culture mom show
