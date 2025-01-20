FDR Orchestrated Pearl Harbor Attack to Coerce America to Enter WW2 - James Perloff

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The attacks on Pearl Harbor will always be a day that will “live in infamy,” as President Franklin D. Roosevelt once said. However, there is so much more to the story than Japan’s singular treacherous actions against our brave U.S. Navy sailors in 1941. James Perloff discusses the chilling truth: President Roosevelt and many American officials knew about the incoming Japanese attack before it ever happened, and they did nothing to stop it. In fact, they coerced Japan to attack our very own Pacific Fleet. James is a writer and author who has researched American history and the roots of communism for decades and is also a writer for New American Magazine. He breaks down the reasons why the U.S. government wanted America to go to war in 1941, and how history has since been re-written.
TAKEAWAYS
Pearl Harbor was said to be a vulnerable place to berth Naval vessels, but President FDR purposefully paid this concern no heed
More than 2,000 people died in the Pearl Harbor attacks - Pearl Harbor was President Roosevelt’s 9/11
First director of the FBI, J. Edgar Hoover, knew about the incoming attack before it happened
U.S. Army code-breakers received transmissions about the attacks before December 7, yet no warning was issued to Pearl Harbor
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
Pearl Harbor video: https://bit.ly/4j2YycV
Lincoln Assassination book: https://amzn.to/40DllFe
13 Pieces of the Jigsaw book: https://amzn.to/40yZy1i
🔗 CONNECT WITH JAMES PERLOFF
Website: https://jamesperloff.net/
X: https://x.com/jameseperloff
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina
Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/
Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/